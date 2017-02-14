City to approve Atomic Veterans Memorial installation at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to give final approval Tuesday to an Atomic Veterans Monument to be installed at Warbird Park near the Market Common.

The monument is to be installed by Kenneth Swain, a member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans.

The monument will read: “In memory, honor and recognition of the atomic veterans. Those that risked their lives to the experimental testing of nuclear weapons and exposure to radiation.”

Swain is also a generous supporter of Coastal Carolina University, and 2009, a 40,000-square-foot science facility was named after him in 2009, according to a news release from the university.

Swain was born in Brunswick County, North Carolina and moved with his family to Myrtle Beach in 1937, where they owned and operated a 22-room guesthouse in the 1930s and 40s, the CCU news release states. During the Korean conflict, he served as a munitions officer in the U.S. Air Force, and later worked as a pharmacist, realtor and environmentalist with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

