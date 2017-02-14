DCSO: Darlington man held woman captive for four days, assaulted her

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man was arrested Monday after allegedly holding a woman captive for four days and assaulting her during that time.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ray Larymore, 24, was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence. He had a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, DCSO deputies responded to a home northwest of Darlington and met with a woman who suffered physical injuries. The suspect was not at the home at the time.

Special Victims Unit investigators allege that the suspect held the woman against her will for those several days, the release stated. He was later captured by DCSO deputies during a search of the area.

Larymore was taken into custody without incident and was reportedly found in possession of a BB gun.

