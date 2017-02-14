WMBF News Investigates: 19 arrested in South Carolina ICE Operation

Photos of 25 arrested or flagged last week by ICE and booked at the Charleston County Detention Center (Source: Charleston County Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still collecting data on what it is calling an operation aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. 190 people were arrested in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

An ICE spokesman tells WMBF News most ICE detainees in South Carolina are taken to Charleston County. The closest immigration detention center is in Georgia. The spokesman says ICE detainees are not kept with Charleston County’s general population.

WMBF News learned all of the arrests in the operation were made from February 6 to February 10. In that period 35 people were booked at the Charleston County Detention Center with their confinement reason listed as “ICE.”

Elias Alvarez-Najera, 31, Federal Illegal Entry

Carretero Antival, 49, DUS

Felix Antunez-Teran, 33, Federal Illegal Entry

Jesus Areeola-Ariza, 34, Federal Illegal Entry

Jose Avila-Tovar, 38, Federal Illegal Entry

Leonardo Benitez-Martinez, 23, Federal Illegal Entry

Joel Brito-Ramirez, 43, Federal Illegal Entry

Gabriel Clemente-Teodicio, 40, Federal Illegal Entry

David Cordova-Ibarra, 37, Federal Illegal Entry

Francisco Cruz-Santos, 46, Federal Illegal Entry

Serafin Cruz-Velasquez, 27, Federal Illegal Entry

Guadelupe Cuellar-Cortes, 38, Federal Illegal Entry

Eduardo Eleocadio-Aguirre, 22, Federal Illegal Entry

Pedro Flores-Valdivia, 46, Federal Illegal Entry

Fernando Gatica-Aguilar, 20, Federal Illegal Entry

Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, 38, Federal Illegal Entry

Jamie Gonzalez-Ramos, 35, Federal Illegal Entry

Alvaro Hernandez-Aleman, 34, Federal Illegal Entry

Luis Lopez-Marciel, 42, Federal Illegal Entry

Jorge Medina-Lopez, 37, Federal Illegal Entry

Ronie Membreno, 34, Federal Illegal Entry

Nicoals Olano-Fajardo, 24, Federal Illegal Entry

Kelvin Palacios-Urias, 23, Federal Illegal Entry

Yonavan Parada-Sosa, 21, Federal Illegal Entry

Wilvert Perales-Tores, 31, Federal Illegal Entry

Raul Perez-Martinez, 31, Federal Illegal Entry

Bunloeum Phayrin, 47, Federal Illegal Entry

Armando Ramirez-Deleon, 29, Federal Illegal Entry

Jose Rocha-Grimaldo, 40, Federal Illegal Entry

Victor Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, Federal Illegal Entry

Juan Romero-Marin, 39, Federal Illegal Entry

Jaime Tavera-Barbo, 28, Federal Illegal Entry

Justo Tzigquin-Izquier, 35, Federal Illegal Entry

Santiago Vandeloo-Aguirre, 20, Federal Illegal Entry

Virgilio Zelaya-Bermudez, 46, Federal Illegal Entry

The ICE spokesman said only 19 of these detainees were arrested as a part of the operation. Others may be held for processing through the immigration system when arrested by any other agency.

There is another holding facility agreement in York County, the ICE spokesman says that’s typically where North Carolina detainees are held.

The spokesman made it clear none of those arrested will be deported without due process. Every detainee involved in the operation will go before a federal judge. That judge will ultimately decide the arrestee’s fate.

