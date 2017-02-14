WMBF News Investigates: 19 arrested in South Carolina ICE Operation

Michael and Brandi Rogers have made the tough decision to carry their unborn baby girl, who has a terminal condition called anencephaly, to full term.More >>
According to a press release, the upcoming merchants include: jewelry boutique Antica Murrina; The Towel Company, which offers Bohemian cotton beach towels; IQ Toys; and the coffee shop Café de Paris.More >>
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team say this weekend will be full of clear skies, as opposed to a washout. That means the weather will be perfect to take in one of the many events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
Two Marion men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Surfside Beach home Thursday morning and robbing the victim at gunpoint.More >>
After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
