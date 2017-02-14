WMBF News Investigates: 19 arrested in South Carolina ICE Operat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF News Investigates: 19 arrested in South Carolina ICE Operation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still collecting data on what it is calling an operation aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. 190 people were arrested in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

An ICE spokesman tells WMBF News most ICE detainees in South Carolina are taken to Charleston County. The closest immigration detention center is in Georgia. The spokesman says ICE detainees are not kept with Charleston County’s general population.

WMBF News learned all of the arrests in the operation were made from February 6 to February 10. In that period 35 people were booked at the Charleston County Detention Center with their confinement reason listed as “ICE.”

Elias Alvarez-Najera, 31, Federal Illegal Entry
Carretero Antival, 49, DUS
Felix Antunez-Teran, 33, Federal Illegal Entry
Jesus Areeola-Ariza, 34, Federal Illegal Entry
Jose Avila-Tovar, 38, Federal Illegal Entry
Leonardo Benitez-Martinez, 23, Federal Illegal Entry
Joel Brito-Ramirez, 43, Federal Illegal Entry
Gabriel Clemente-Teodicio, 40, Federal Illegal Entry
David Cordova-Ibarra, 37, Federal Illegal Entry
Francisco Cruz-Santos, 46, Federal Illegal Entry
Serafin Cruz-Velasquez, 27, Federal Illegal Entry
Guadelupe Cuellar-Cortes, 38, Federal Illegal Entry
Eduardo Eleocadio-Aguirre, 22, Federal Illegal Entry
Pedro Flores-Valdivia, 46, Federal Illegal Entry
Fernando Gatica-Aguilar, 20, Federal Illegal Entry
Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, 38, Federal Illegal Entry
Jamie Gonzalez-Ramos, 35, Federal Illegal Entry
Alvaro Hernandez-Aleman, 34, Federal Illegal Entry
Luis Lopez-Marciel, 42, Federal Illegal Entry
Jorge Medina-Lopez, 37, Federal Illegal Entry
Ronie Membreno, 34, Federal Illegal Entry
Nicoals Olano-Fajardo, 24, Federal Illegal Entry
Kelvin Palacios-Urias, 23, Federal Illegal Entry
Yonavan Parada-Sosa, 21, Federal Illegal Entry
Wilvert Perales-Tores, 31, Federal Illegal Entry
Raul Perez-Martinez, 31, Federal Illegal Entry
Bunloeum Phayrin, 47, Federal Illegal Entry
Armando Ramirez-Deleon, 29, Federal Illegal Entry
Jose Rocha-Grimaldo, 40, Federal Illegal Entry
Victor Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, Federal Illegal Entry
Juan Romero-Marin, 39, Federal Illegal Entry
Jaime Tavera-Barbo, 28, Federal Illegal Entry
Justo Tzigquin-Izquier, 35, Federal Illegal Entry
Santiago Vandeloo-Aguirre, 20, Federal Illegal Entry
Virgilio Zelaya-Bermudez, 46, Federal Illegal Entry

The ICE spokesman said only 19 of these detainees were arrested as a part of the operation. Others may be held for processing through the immigration system when arrested by any other agency.

There is another holding facility agreement in York County, the ICE spokesman says that’s typically where North Carolina detainees are held.

The spokesman made it clear none of those arrested will be deported without due process. Every detainee involved in the operation will go before a federal judge. That judge will ultimately decide the arrestee’s fate.

