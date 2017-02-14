Building total loss, fire damages two nearby homes in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County firefighters are working on a fire that occurred on W. Nixon Rd. and Plantation Harbor Dr. Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The building is a total loss and the fire also damaged two homes that were nearby, he said.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is assisting with this fire.

