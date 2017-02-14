Fire damages structure on Sinbad Lane in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire knocked a structure down on Sinbad Lane in the Bucksport area Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

He said he doesn’t know if any occupants were in the building.

Multiple units have arrived to the scene.

Chief VanAernem also said that there's another fire on Rush Road in Conway area.

