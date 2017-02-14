Girlfriend says 'yes' to 'lucky nugget's' creative promposal

Camron wrote the promposal on the inside of a McNuggets box (Source: Betty Shaw via Facebook)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One “lucky nugget” got his Valentine’s wish granted when his girlfriend of 10 months said yes to his creative prom proposal.

Camron, an employee of the McDonald’s near Francis Marion University, presented Brittany with a McNugget meal Monday night while her mom set her phone to record.

Brittany was at first confused, but when she opened the lid on the McNugget box, was delighted to find the words: “I would be one lucky nugget if you went to the prom with me!” written inside. She of course said “yes” immediately and hugged her boyfriend.

Brittany’s mother then posted the heart-warming video to Facebook.

The pair met at Truth Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Florence and have been dating ever since, Brittany's mother said.

Camron attends Florence High School, and Brittany goes to Darlington High School, so she will have the chance for her own promposal. Her plans are being kept under wraps right now.

