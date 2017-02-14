Florence authorities seize 74 dosage units of ecstasy, 135 grams of marijuana

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Agents with the Florence Police Department executed a search warrant on Sandra Terrace Monday and seized drugs and $1,800, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

The release states that the Florence Police Department's Special Investigations Unit agents seized 74 dosage units of ecstasy, 135.7 grams of marijuana and several tablets of a prescribed controlled substance and $1,800.

Devon Burgess, 25, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute in proximity to park.

Burgess also faces charges from outstanding city warrants of driving under suspension second offense, possession of ecstasy and a bench warrant for domestic violence.

