Safety personnel removing car from Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters and EMS are in the process of removing a car from the Waccamaw River, just off of Red Bluff Landing, according to Battalion Chief Brian van Aernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

He said the firefighters and EMS are on the scene waiting for the dive team to remove the car.

