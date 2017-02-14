ALDI to celebrate grand reopening in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – ALDI’s is inviting the public to its grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place in Florence on 1814 South Irby Street Thursday, February 23 at 8:25 a.m., according to a press release from ALDI.

Customers are welcomed to tour the store and enter an on-site sweepstakes.

“To ensure we can continue to offer Florence shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices in a simple and easy-to-navigate shopping environment, we’re pleased to bring the new look of ALDI to Florence,” said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division Vice President for ALDI.

There will also be a Golden Ticket distribution, where the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift certificates of various amounts, the release states.

ALDI carries a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including several organic produce items, according to the release.

According the press release, the remodeled location will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

