Powerball® jackpot up to $310 Million for Wednesday drawing

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – For a couple of dollars, the $310 Million Powerball® jackpot could be yours.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night at 10:59. Sales of Powerball® tickets are suspended one hour earlier, at 9:59 p.m.

The odds of winning it all, is about 1 in 293 million, the release states.

