Jordan Davis coming to Carolina Country Music Fest in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Jordan Davis was the next artist to be announced during a week of artist announcements for the Carolina Country Music Fest, coming to Myrtle Beach from June 8 to 11.

"He's been touring non-stop with Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, The Cadillac Three, David Nail and more and now he's headed to CCMF!" states a post on the CCMF Facebook page. "Please welcome Jordan Davis Official to the Carolina Country Music Fest!"

Davis will join already-announced artists Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Big and Rich, Granger Smith, and Dee Jay Silver. Festival organizers say there will be over 30 country music artists at the four-day event.

See a slideshow of artists that have been announced for the 2017 CCMF so far here

General admission tickets are currently priced at $179, VIP passes now run $399, and “Super VIP” passes are $1,099.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.