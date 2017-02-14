Report: Suspect told man, 'Don’t be stupid, I’ll burn you' after - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Suspect told man, 'Don’t be stupid, I’ll burn you' after attempting to rob vehicle

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect entered a man’s unlocked vehicle and pulled out what appeared to be a 9MM black handgun when the victim approached him, according to a police report from Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The victim said that on Sunday at 6:00 a.m. he went outside at a location on 34th Avenue North to get some paperwork from out of his Yukon. He said that once he stepped outside, he noticed the passenger door open and a man inside.

According to the report, the victim told the suspect to get out his car. The suspect then told the victim, “Don’t be stupid, I’ll burn you.”

Then the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, backed away from the vehicle, and then fled on foot from the area.

The victim told police that the Yukon was left unlocked. He said besides his cellphone and keys, nothing was damaged or stolen.

Officials responded and processed the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

