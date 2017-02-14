One person at large after police chase in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a police chase that occurred on 701 in the Bucksport area at around 2:00 Tuesday morning, according to Sergeant Adkins with Horry County Police.

Officials said the vehicle involved was stolen, and they believe it was stolen from Horry County.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect ran off.

A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not released their names or charges.

No one was hurt and there was no property damage, officials said.

