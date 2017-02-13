Chants keep pace in Sun Belt, beat Panthers 65-64

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Demario Beck’s offensive rebound and put back basket with 3.5 seconds left in the game gave Coastal Carolina a come-from-behind lead 65-64 win over Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference action.

CCU had to fight from behind in the final eight minutes as the Panthers had built a 42-34 lead in a defensive battle.

Elijah Wilson was able to connect on consecutive three pointers and a Beck field goal evened the score at 42. From there the two teams battled back and forth, but CCU never took the lead until Beck’s put back basket.

The final minute came down to Beck hitting a free throw with 53 seconds left to bring CCU to within 64-63. After running the shot clock down, Georgia State missed a shot with Beck grabbing the rebound with 20 seconds left.

After a timeout, CCU ran the clock down when Jaylen Shaw attempted a three point field which Beck grabbed under the rim and stuck back in.

The game was not over as Georgia State got one final shot at the basket which rimmed out as the final horn was sounding.

CCU (13-13, 8-5 Sun Belt) shot 35 percent from the field and hit nine three point field goals to finish shooting 35 percent on those. CCU also hit 18 of its 23 free throws for 78 percent.

Wilson also finished with 15 points, including four three point field goals and hit all four of his free throws. Colton Ray-St Cyr continued his strong play and scored 13 points with seven rebounds before fouling out with just under two minutes remaining. Shaw finished with 11 points.

The Chants will be on the road for their next two conference outings beginning with a game at Troy Saturday, Feb.18 at 4:15 p.m. Two nights later CCU will be at South Alabama where they will play the Jaguars Monday evening at 7 p.m. (CT).