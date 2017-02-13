DHEC: South Carolina reports widespread flu activity

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Flu activity in South Carolina is mimicking that of the nation – it’s increasing.

According to the most recent information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 5,199 influenza cases were reported from 40 counties for the week ending Feb. 4. The predominant circulating flu type was Influenza A.

State officials reported widespread activity for that week, the DHEC report stated.

Since Oct. 2, 2016, approximately 20,200 influenza cases have been reported, according to DHEC. A total of 16 people have died across the state. None of the deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. The Midlands registered the most with eight, while the Lowcountry had five and the Upstate had three.

For the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, here are the cumulative influenza case rates per a population of 100,000, according to information from DHEC for the week ending Feb. 4:

Horry – 1,283

Georgetown – 465

Florence – 446

Darlington - 326

Marion – 49

Dillon – 46

Williamsburg – 22

Marlboro 17

Information for the same time period from the Centers for Disease Control noted that 51 out of 54 states and territories reported regional or widespread activity.

Like S.C., Influenza A was the most frequently identified virus, representing more than 87 percent of all flu cases this season, according to a CDC report for the week dated Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.

A total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2016-2017 flu season, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.