Crews respond to structure fire in Creekside community in North Myrtle Beach

Crews extinguish a mobile home fire Monday night in the Creekside community in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a structure fire Monday evening in the Creekside community in North Myrtle Beach.

According to North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phillip Webster, the fire is off Little River Neck Road, on Curlew Street, in Creekside.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Garry Spain said the fire began in kitchen. One person was home at the time and was able to get out safely, he added.

The home was between 65 and 70 percent damaged, Spain said.

Crews working a residential fire off of Curlew St in Creekside MHP. Under control. @hcfirerescue E-2, Medic 2 assisting on scene. pic.twitter.com/XoYNQwHih4 — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) February 14, 2017

