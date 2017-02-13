TRAFFIC ALERT: Eighteen-wheeler overturns on Robert Edge Parkway in NMB

In a separate incident, a semitrailer became stuck in a ditch at the intersection of Coventry Road and the U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. (Source: Ian Cross)

An 18-wheeler overturned on Robert Edge Parkway Monday evening in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid the westbound section of Robert Edge Parkway at S.C. 31 due to a traffic crash that happened Monday evening.

According to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, an 18-wheeled tractor-trailer that was hauling wood chips overturned. He added no injuries were reported.

The wood chips did not spill out onto the highway during the crash, Dowling said.

In a separate incident, a semitrailer became stuck in a ditch Monday evening at the intersection of the U.S. 17 Bypass and Coventry Road in Surfside Beach.

Video taken at the scene from a WMBF News digital producer showed crews working to remove the truck.

