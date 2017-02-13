New state-of-the-art Delmae Heights Elementary School opening next school year

The new Delmae Heights Elementary School is set to open in August 2017. (Source: Florence School District One )

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A brand new elementary school is on its way to Florence School District One and will double the size of the current Delmae Heights Elementary School.

Construction is underway and Principal Roy Ann Jolley said the current work scheduled will allow students and teachers to be moved in by the 2017-2018 school year.

The goal with the new school is to move toward 21st century teaching.

"And so when we build our new buildings, we aren’t just building duplicates of buildings, but we are making progress," Jolley said. "So, I think with each new building comes something new and exciting.”

Delmae Heights Elementary currently has 626 students, while the new school can hold 1,250. It will also feature a larger cafeteria and gym, new playgrounds and a large multipurpose room.

“So when you look at program capacity, a building that size allows us to have an additional computer lab," Jolley said. "A building that size allows us to have two S.T.E.A.M. labs and expand on our language immersion program next year."

Additionally, the school will have two car lines for pick-ups and drop-offs, according to Jolley.

Jolley said it's her goal to not change the culture at Delmae Heights as teachers and students move into the new state-of-the-art building.

“It serves us well, because I honestly believe it is the people in the building that really make the school,” she said.

Overpopulation is one of the reasons for the new school, which will ensure all 16 mobile units will no longer be needed. Jolley said the most exciting thing for students will be learning with their classmates under one roof.

Delmae Heights is one of the four elementary schools in the school district that is kindergarten through fourth grade. The current building will be torn down and turned into a parking lot.

