Man who attempted to burn Pee Dee Community Action Agency out of anger arrested

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion police have captured a man who tried to burn the Pee Dee Community Action Agency August 20,2016, according to Chief Dewayne Tennie with the Marion Police Department.

Johnny Locklear went to the business for help to pay bills and was turned down, according to Chief Tennie. Locklear then became upset and set the building on fire.

Chief Tennie said tips from residents helped them to make an arrest.

Locklear was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina and Marion police went to pick him up.

Locklear was wanted for third-degree arson, according to a press release from the department.

Additionally, the suspect is a person of interest in various criminal activity throughout the city of Marion, such as burglary and larceny, the release stated.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

