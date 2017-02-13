Man who attempted to burn Pee Dee Community Action Agency out of anger arrested

Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
The Horry County Fire Department and the county administrator have deemed the entertainment areas in Atlantic Beach where Bikefest festivities are being held as “extremely dangerous” and provided a list of safety concerns to the event organizer and town leadership.More >>
Florence School District One is proposing a new budget for next school year that totals more than $147 million.More >>
One person has died in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.More >>
You've probably already seen a lot of motorcycles out on area roads, and also a bigger police presence. Some bikers said the extra police officers make them feel safe. Others though, say they feel harassed.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
