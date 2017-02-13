Conway police seek suspects who attempted to break into vehicles

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for two suspects who tried to break into some vehicles Saturday in Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals seen on a private security system trying to break into vehicles.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the incident happened on Feb. 11 in the area of Beaty and Elm streets. Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the CPD.

Additionally, Conway police are reminding residents to always lock all vehicles and remove valuables such as spare keys.

