Conway police seek suspects who attempted to break into vehicles

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals seen on a private security system trying to break into vehicles.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the incident happened on Feb. 11 in the area of Beaty and Elm streets. Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the CPD.

Additionally, Conway police are reminding residents to always lock all vehicles and remove valuables such as spare keys.

