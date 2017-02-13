Darlington woman arrested after DCSO busts illegal gambling house

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington woman was taken into custody after a gambling house was allegedly found during the execution of a search warrant.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Marie Witherspoon, 40, was charged with five counts of possession of gambling devices and one count each of operating a gambling house, unlawful games and betting, and betting.

The suspect has since been released from the Darlington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, the release stated.

On Feb. 9, agents with the DCSO served a search warrant at 1826 S. Fifth St. in Hartsville. While there, law enforcement reportedly found several poker-style tables with poker chips and a money tally of illegal gambling events, the release stated.

Agents also allegedly found several illegal video poker gaming systems that were in operation at the time of the execution of the search warrant.

The case remains under investigation by the DCSO and additional arrest warrants are pending.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.