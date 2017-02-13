Nighttime lane closures coming to portion of U.S. 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The installation of automatic traffic recorder equipment will lead to overnight lane closures for a portion of the U.S. 17 Bypass this week.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the northbound left lane of U.S. 17 will close at mile marker 187-188 starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound right lane will close at mile marker 187-188 starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the SCDOT.

Drivers traveling in that area are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.

