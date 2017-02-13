Two new stores coming to Tanger Outlets off U.S. 17

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Tanger Outlets location off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach will grow by two stores this spring.

According to a press release, the location will welcome Vera Bradley and Bath and Body Works in the early spring.

An exact opening date was not immediately available.

Vera Bradley specializes in bags, fragrances, luggage and accessories for women, according to its website.

Bath and Body Works offers customers a variety of scented products, such as fragrant body care items or candles, its website stated.

