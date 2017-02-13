Two new stores coming to Tanger Outlets off U.S. 17

Lake City police are in the midst of a manhunt for a suspect who threw a gun out of the window of their car as law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop.More >>
Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.More >>
Following a public plea, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.More >>
Students and teachers can expect to see some changing in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year after Florence School District One (FSD1) was awarded grants totaling $150,015.78.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Kids reportedly would place bets on who would win fights. One seventh grader said it started with a Snapchat group, and videos began making the rounds at the Las Vegas, NV, school.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
