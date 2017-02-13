Brush fire off Glenns Bay Road extends to nearby building

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a brush fire off Glenns Bay Road that extended to a building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

The fire, which was reported before 3 p.m. Monday, is in the area of 1404 Glenns Bay Road, Fowler said. He added that traffic congestion on the road should be expected.

No other information was immediately available.

HCFR Units assisting Surfside Fire, on A Structure fire 1404 Glenns Bay Rd. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) February 13, 2017

