Brush fire off Glenns Bay Road extends to nearby building

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a brush fire off Glenns Bay Road that extended to a building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

The fire, which was reported before 3 p.m. Monday, is in the area of 1404 Glenns Bay Road, Fowler said. He added that traffic congestion on the road should be expected.

No other information was immediately available.

