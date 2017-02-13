Report: Suspect assaults mother of his child after noticing man nearby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is being charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence after he assaulted the mother of his 5-year-old child in his car while at Wells Fargo Saturday, according to the victim in a police report.

The victim said that the suspect, 39-year-old Kevin Renaldo Jones, noticed another guy at the location and asked if she was there to meet him. She told him that she didn’t know the man.

Jones then grabbed the victim, pulling her wig off and scratching her shoulder, the police report states.

The victim said that she got out of Jones’ vehicle because she feared for her safety. She said that he left location in his car.

The responding officer said that he saw the scratches on the victim’s shoulder. He also said that he was unable to make contact with Jones.

Jones is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11-inch tall, weighing 152 pounds, according to the police department's Facebook post.

