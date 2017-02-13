Report: Father threatening to go on 'a shooting spree' prompts CCU alert, arrest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A father grabbed two handguns and told his wife he would go on “a shooting spree” because he was upset about an argument his daughter got into with her dorm mates, according to an Horry County Police report. This prompted an alert at Coastal Carolina University until the man turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on Augusta Plantation drive Monday and spoke to the man’s wife. She said her husband, later identified as 37-year-old Richard Adams, was fighting with her over an argument that his daughter got into with her dorm mates. Adams got very upset when his wife would not tell him the names of the daughter’s dorm mates because “he wanted to go handle it himself,” the report states.

That’s when Adams went into his night stand and pulled out two handguns, the report continues. When his wife continued to refuse to give him the information, he pushed her on the bed and held a loaded, cocked 1911 handgun to her cheek, with the safety off, according to the report.

Adams then said he was going to the school, “try and stop me,” and that he would just go on “a shooting spree,” the report states. All of this happened in front of their 10-month-old grandson.

Adams then took his keys and left the property.

A “be on the lookout” order was put out to Horry County Police and CCU campus police were notified. CCU’s Department of Public Safety alerted students to the possibly dangerous suspect.

Shortly after that, Adams contacted his parents and arranged to turn himself in at the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, the report states. He was picked up at the NMB Public Safety building parking lot and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A warrant for first-degree domestic violence will be presented, the report states.

