16th Annual KidzTime Festival to feature Marvel Comics Spider-Man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Broadway at the Beach will celebrate the 16th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in parking lot 17, near Pavilion Park West and WonderWorks, according to a press release.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The KidzTime Festival will feature games, interactive activities, performances, mascot appearances, character appearances and giveaways will be offered by vendors.

More information about the 16th Annual KidzTime Festival is available at BroadwayAtTheBeach.com or by calling 1-800-386-4662.

