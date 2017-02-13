Police seek identity of suspects who stole two skateboards from Waves Beachwear

NORTH MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are seeking the identity of two suspects who were involved in a shoplifting incident at Waves Beachwear, located at 2701 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach on February 9 at around 2:00 p.m., according to a press release from the police department.

After looking around for several minutes one of the men walked out the store, and the other took two long board-style skateboards without paying for it, the police report states.

The man who took the skateboards got in the back of an older molder vehicle, possibly a Nissan or HYUN. The driver was the other male suspect.

The white man who took the boards appears to be between the ages of 17 and 24 with black hair and a mole on his right cheek. He's about 5-foot-8-inch tall, weighing 190 pounds and was wearing a Panama Jack sun hat, gray T-shirt with a rebel flag on it, and mulit-colored shorts.

The suspect driving the vehicle is described as a white man between the ages of 17 and 24 with black hair. He's about 5-foot-8-inch tall, weighing 150 pounds and was wearing a white bandana around his head, blue tie-dye T-shirt with a superman symbol, and mulit-colored shorts.

The two long skateboards were $342.38, the report states.

There were no cameras outside of the business.

Police have posted two separate photos of the suspects on Twitter Monday morning.

If anyone has information, call 843-280-5511.

