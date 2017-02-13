Former Darlington County deputy charged with assault and battery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Former Darlington County deputy charged with assault and battery

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Ruby Brockenberry (Source: DCSO) Ruby Brockenberry (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington County deputy was charged with assault and battery, 3rd-degree, Sunday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tony Chavis requested SLED to investigate, and their agents took over the investigation. 

Ruby Brockenberry, 51, turned herself in at the Darlington County Detention Center and received a bond of $1,500, the release states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly