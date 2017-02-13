Former Darlington County deputy charged with assault and battery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington County deputy was charged with assault and battery, 3rd-degree, Sunday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tony Chavis requested SLED to investigate, and their agents took over the investigation.

Ruby Brockenberry, 51, turned herself in at the Darlington County Detention Center and received a bond of $1,500, the release states.

