$300,000 lottery ticket sold in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A lucky person in Wallace won the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket for $300,000 Saturday, according to a press release from South Carolina Education Lottery.

The unknown person bought the ticket from Jimmy’s Grocery, located at 1994 Highway 177.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, February 11

4, 11, 16, 25, and 34 Power-Up: 3

According to the release, the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

