Granger Smith coming to Carolina Country Music Fest in June

Granger Smith coming to Carolina Country Music Fest in June

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Granger Smith kicked off a week of artist announcements for the Carolina Country Music Fest, coming to Myrtle Beach from June 8 to 11.

Smith, named the “Hottest Artist to Watch in 2016” by TasteOfCountry.com, is known for “Backroad Song” and “If the Boot Fits.” He was born in Texas and signed a songwriting contract with EMI Music Publishing at age 19.

Smith is the first of several artists to be announced this week by CCMF organizers.

Smith will join already-announced artists Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Big and Rich, and Dee Jay Silver. Festival organizers say there will be over 30 country music artists at the four-day event.

See a slideshow of artists that have been announced for the 2017 CCMF so far here

General admission tickets are currently priced at $179, VIP passes now run $399, and “Super VIP” passes are $1,099.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

