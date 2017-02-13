UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, shooting in Longs

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Terrell Malik Frederick (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two teens were arrested and a third suspect is wanted after a home invasion in Longs Saturday that left one victim with a gunshot wound, according to police. Police announced Thursday a third suspect was arrested. 

On February 11, officers were dispatched to a home on Kids Lane in Longs and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, a news release from Horry County Police states.

The victim told police that three men entered the home with bandanas covering their faces. One victim was forced into the bathroom at gunpoint, and one victim engaged the suspects in a firefight. That’s when the victim was struck by one of the suspects.

By the time officers arrived, all three suspects had already fled the scene, the release states.

While heading to the residence, additional officers encountered three men matching the descriptions of the suspects. When officer approached them, they immediately ran on foot. After a short pursuit, officers apprehended two of the three suspects.

Terrell Malik Frederick, 18, of Conway is charged with four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping, according to jail records.

Zavion Moses, 16, of Little River, will also be charged as an adult with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder, according to police.

Jerron Demar Bellamy, 19, of Conway, is charged with burglary in the first-degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder. 

