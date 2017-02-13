UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in connection with home invasion, shooting in Longs

ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Another area BI-LO grocery store has announced it will be closing; the location on Palmetto Street in Florence will close in June, according to a company representative.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
If you have a question about the community or even need help with an issue you're dealing with personally but don't know who to call – Horry County leaders are making it easy for you.
In a game that featured seven home runs (four by Clemson and three by Coastal Carolina) it was the last one, a grand slam by Tiger sophomore Seth Beer in the eighth, that proved to be the difference as #12 Clemson (38-15) rallied to beat #24 Coastal (34-19-1) 11-8 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there's a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
