Man arrested after flashing gun at three locations in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 47-year-old man who was allegedly heavily intoxicated was arrested late Saturday night. Witnesses said they saw him flashing his gun around to people at three different Myrtle Beach locations.

It began at the Meridian Plaza on Ocean Boulevard. An employee, who was off duty at the time, was sitting in his car in the parking lot across from the hotel when a man came up to his window and put a gun towards his head.

"He said they were up in the parking garage, they were like partying, then they came up and knocked on his car. He sat up and all of a sudden the guy put a gun in his face,” said Richard Wilson with Meridian Plaza Maintenance. “Then he went up on the fourth tier of the parking lot, came back down, showed the gun again, got in his car, and then when they got ready to leave the kid showed his gun again."

The man, later determined to be Christopher Terrell, did not shoot his gun, but instead backed away and left the scene.

The hotel employee immediately called a friend, another hotel employee, to come and help him.

Myrtle Beach police were notified of the incident and also received two more calls that night describing a similar scene at a McDonald's and Loco Gecko Beach Shak down the street.

