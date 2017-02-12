American Red Cross assists Darlington families affected by house - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

American Red Cross assists Darlington families affected by house fires

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Darlington affected by house fires Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media) Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Darlington affected by house fires Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Darlington affected by house fires Saturday.

According to a news release, Hartsville Fire Department responded to the fires happened on Cowboy Lane.

The Red Cross is providing food, clothing and other essentials to a total of six people affected by the fires.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; lanes reopen

    Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; lanes reopen

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:42:13 GMT
    Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

    Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • Coastal suffers tough loss at Clemson

    Coastal suffers tough loss at Clemson

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:19:11 GMT
    Chants finish regular season this weekend vs App St. (Source: Fox Carolina)Chants finish regular season this weekend vs App St. (Source: Fox Carolina)

    In a game that featured seven home runs (four by Clemson and three by Coastal Carolina) it was the last one, a grand slam by Tiger sophomore Seth Beer in the eighth, that proved to be the difference as #12 Clemson (38-15) rallied to beat #24 Coastal (34-19-1) 11-8 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

    More >>

    In a game that featured seven home runs (four by Clemson and three by Coastal Carolina) it was the last one, a grand slam by Tiger sophomore Seth Beer in the eighth, that proved to be the difference as #12 Clemson (38-15) rallied to beat #24 Coastal (34-19-1) 11-8 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on S.C. 9 near Longs

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on S.C. 9 near Longs

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:12:30 GMT
    A motorcycle operator was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in the Longs area. (Source: WMBF News)A motorcycle operator was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in the Longs area. (Source: WMBF News)

    A motorcycle operator was killed after striking the side of an SUV on S.C. 9 near S.C. 905 in the Longs area.

    More >>

    A motorcycle operator was killed after striking the side of an SUV on S.C. 9 near S.C. 905 in the Longs area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly