TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews reopen lanes on Robert Edge Bridge in North Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Sunday at 4:24 p.m. several lane closures on the Robert Edge Bridge in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News) The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Sunday at 4:24 p.m. several lane closures on the Robert Edge Bridge in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Sunday at 4:24 p.m. several lane closures on the Robert Edge Bridge in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release, all lanes reopened as of 5:07 p.m..

