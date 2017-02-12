Conway woman killed in hit-and-run crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Conway woman killed in hit-and-run crash

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A hit-and-run crash in Conway left one person dead Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media) A hit-and-run crash in Conway left one person dead Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A hit-and-run crash in Conway left one person dead Saturday night.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the crash happened near 501 Church Street at 9:40 p.m.

Henrietta Henry, 48, of Conway, died at Conway Medical Center Emergency Room from mass trauma caused by being struck by a car.

Conway police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly