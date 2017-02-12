Conway woman killed in hit-and-run crash

I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
Brandon Cecil Smothers, 35, of Darlington, will be facing narcotic drug charges. He is currently serving probation for possession of meth.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A collision with injuries has blocked the westbound side of S.C. 22 between mile markers nine and 11, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Human remains discovered May 10 in a wooded area near Aynor have been confirmed to be those of a man missing since January 2016.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
