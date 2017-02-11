Joe Moglia recieves Lombardi honor

HOUSTON – Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia was named the newest member of the Vince Lombardi Hall of Fame as part of the 47th Annual Rotary Lombardi Award Saturday night at the Hobby Center.

First, Moglia was inducted by Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin. Later, during the national ESPN3 telecast, Moglia announced Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen as the winner of the Lombardi Award, given annually to an outstanding collegiate football performer that exhibits great leadership attributes.

Lombardi Hall of Fame members are selected to honor a career of outstanding leadership, character and resiliency in the Vince Lombardi mold. Past winners include the likes of NFL Hall of Fame members Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers) and Anthony Munoz (Cincinnati Bengals).

“It is no accident that the Super Bowl winner receives the Lombardi Trophy because Coach Lombardi is the standard to which all coaches are measured,” Moglia said during his acceptance. “We run our program a little differently and feel our BAM philosophy is very much in tune with the ideals and virtues Coach Lombardi espoused. I have a framed picture of Coach Lombardi in my office and I am humbled to receive this honor as well as have this affiliation with the Lombardi name.”

Moglia not only revered Lombard for his coaching and leadership qualities, the two share similar backgrounds. Both are Italian, both come from New York City, both attended Fordham University and both began their careers as high school teachers and coaches.

Moglia, the 2015 Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year, is a member of five other Halls of Fame including the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, Omaha Business Hall of Fame, Fordham Preparatory School Hall of Honor, Archmere Academy Sports Hall of Fame and Fordham Preparatory Sports Hall of Fame.

Other honors Moglia has received for his life’s work include the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Columbus Citizens Foundation Leadership Award, the National Italian American Foundation Special Achievement Award in Business, the American Institute For Stuttering Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Italian American Sports Man of the Year, South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Humanitarian of the Year and the Hero Award from the Stuttering Association for the Young.

Moglia also holds honorary doctorates from Fordham University (Humane Letters), Bellevue University (Commerce) and Bentley University (Commercial Science).