TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes portion of Highway 501 in Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident caused northbound lanes of Highway 501 between Highway 378 and Racepath Avenue to close Saturday night.

In a news release at 10:04 p.m., Lieutenant Selena Small with the Conway Police Department advised drivers to find an alternate route to avoid delays.

