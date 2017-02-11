Horry County residents report smell of smoke due to prescribed burn

Residents from the Highway 707 to Carolina Forest reported a strong smell of smoke Saturday night around 9 p.m. (Source: Google)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Residents from the Highway 707 to Carolina Forest reported a strong smell of smoke Saturday night around 9 p.m.

According to Doug Wood with the South Carolina Forestry Commision, a 654-acre prescribed burn took place near Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet Saturday. The fire is no longer active but lingering smoke can persist well after the burn is over, he said.

Prescribed burning, also known as hazard reduction or controlled burning, is done during cooler months to reduce fuel buildup and decrease the likelihood of serious hotter fires. Controlled burning stimulates the germination of some desirable forest trees and reveals soil mineral layers which increases seedling vitality, thus renewing the forest.

