Lee Pulliam saves tires to win Icebreaker at Myrtle Beach

The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading coach is speaking out after her name appeared throughout hundreds of documents from the investigation into allegations that cheer team members participated in an escort service, among other claims of misconduct.More >>
Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >>
The community of Bennettsville came together on Monday to remember Ella Lowery, the mother who was murdered in her home on Craig Circle May 5.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle’s owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
