Ray-St Cyr leads CCU to upset Georgia Southern

CONWAY – Senior Colton Ray-St Cyr had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an 82-70 upset victory over Georgia Southern.

The Eagles (16-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) came into Conway in a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

The game was a lot like it was when the two teams met in Statesboro back on Jan. 23. It was another high-scoring affair which the Eagles pulled out 91-80.

This was another high-scoring game with the outcome different as CCU (12-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) came out on top.

Ray-St Cyr had plenty of scoring help as Jaylen Shaw also had 16 points with Shivaughn Wiggins and Elijah Wilson each scoring 13 points.

CCU shot 50 percent (30-60) from the field and hit nine of its 25 three-point field goals (36 percent) and hit 13 of 19 from the free throw line.

Free throw differential kept the visitors in the game as they finished the game hitting 19 of their 29 free throws, but at one time during the game had outshot the Chants 27-13.

The Sun Belt’s leading scorer Ike Smith, showed why he leads the Sun Belt in scoring, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Mike Hughes also had double-digits with 14.

One of the big advantages of the game was the Chants defense holding the Sun Belt’s second-leading scorer Tookie Brown, to only seven points on one-of-seven shooting. He came into the game averaging 18.

Georgia Southern shot 39 percent from the field and hit 11 three-point field goals to go along with their 19 free throws.

The Chants owned the glass, out rebounding the visitors 46-24. Along with Ray-St Cyr, Demario Beck also did his thing collecting 10 rebounds to go with his seven points.

CCU outscored the Eagles 32-14 in the paint as the Chants continued to assault the basket with drives. CCU also had nine second-chance points off their 11 offensive rebounds while scoring 12 points off GSU’s eight turnovers.

In the first half, the Chanticleers held as much as a 17-point lead (32-17) before the visitors started a 20-12 run to cut the lead to 44-37 at halftime. The Chants shot 55 percent in the first 20 minutes, but Georgia Southern stayed close by knocking down 12 of its 14 free throws and turning six CCU turnovers into nine points.

Shaw had 14 first half points, Ray-St Cyr nine, and Artur Labinowicz added eight and Wiggins seven.

Smith had 12 first half points for Georgia Southern and Allsmiller knocked down three three-point field goals for nine points as Georgia Southern shot 37 percent in the first half.

CCU will be back home Monday, Feb. 13 when they host another one of the top teams in the Sun Belt, Georgia State at 7 p.m.