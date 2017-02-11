Robeson County gymnast inks deal with Nike N7

Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle’s owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier.More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >>
The Harley Rally, or the Spring Bike Rally, brings in more bikers than the Grand Strand sees all year put together, and this group is a loyal one.More >>
A Florence man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.More >>
More services and more certified medical staff are now available to handle critical trauma cases that could save you or your loved one's life in the event of an emergency.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
