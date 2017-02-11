Robeson County gymnast inks deal with Nike N7

An Instagram photo shows Locklear presenting N7 General Manager Sam McCracken with a pinecone patchwork design by Lumbee artist James Malcolm. (Source: Ashton Locklear on Instagram)

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Robeson County's favorite Olympian says she had a dream come true this week.

Gymnast Ashton Locklear took to Twitter to say she is so humbled and honored to have signed with the N7 brand Saturday as the newest N7 Ambassador.

According to N7's website, Sam McCracken had the idea to sell Nike products directly to Native American tribes to support health promotion and disease prevention programs.

Beginning in 2009, Nike expanded N7 product to include a N7 collection available for purchase by anyone inspired by Native athletes and the N7 Fund. The website states N7 is Nike’s commitment to bring sport and all of its benefits to Native American and Aboriginal communities in the United States and Canada.

An Instagram photo shows Locklear presenting N7 General Manager Sam McCracken with a pinecone patchwork design by Lumbee artist James Malcolm.

“I was so honored to present Nike N7 General Manager Sam McCracken with a beautiful pinecone,” said Ashton Locklear.

Other Ambassadors include quarterback Sam Bradford and major league baseball player Jacoby Ellsbury.

Locklear was an alternate for the U-S gymnastics team at the Rio Games last year.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.