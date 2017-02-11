Red Cross assists Darlington County family after house fire

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross announced Friday its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Dovesville Highway in Hartsville was damaged by fire. One adult and three children will receive financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The American Red Cross offers these tips to avoid the dangers of household fire hazards:

Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level nonflammable surface

Make sure that power cords for space heaters are in good repair, are plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord

Have all wood and coal burning stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional

Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source, it can easily turn tragic

If you used wood, coal, or gas in your home a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device

To donate or become a volunteer, visit redcross.org.

