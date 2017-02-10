2nd annual Icebreaker comes to Myrtle Beach Speedway

On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that appeared to show maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and began an internal investigation.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Aquarius IV Family Motel, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby. The Aquarius is located at 301 12th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A motorcycle driver was killed in a collision with a turning car on Secondary Highway 41 in Darlington County Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
A body was found Sunday morning after authorities received information that led investigators to a remote area near McColl, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday. "The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road," according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.More >>
A jet ski accident sent two people to an area hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
