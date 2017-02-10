2nd annual Icebreaker comes to Myrtle Beach Speedway

The Icebreaker gets moving again on Saturday (Source: Hunter Thomas/TheFourthTurn.com)

The Myrtle Beach Icebreaker kicks off racing for 2017 at Myrtle Beach Speedway. For more info on Saturday's events, click here.

For more info on all things racing on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, you can visit TheFourthTurn.com

7:30 a.m. | Pit Gates Open

8 a.m. | Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9 a.m. | Late Model Final Practice

9:30 a.m. | Modified Final Practice

9:30 a.m. | Late Model and Charger tires released from impound

10 a.m. | Late Model Tech

10 a.m. | Charger Final Practice

10:30 a.m. | Mini Stock Practice

11 a.m. | Vintage Practice (30 min)

11 a.m. | Charger Tech

12 p.m. | Grandstands Open

12 p.m. | Mini Stock Qualifying

5 laps each group, groups of 4 (First lap will be a scuff lap under caution)

All cars to scales after qualifying

12:15 p.m. | Late Model Qualifying

5 laps each group, groups of 4 (First lap will be a scuff lap under caution)

Cars impounded after qualifying

12:45 p.m. | Modified Qualifying

5 laps each group, groups of 4 (First lap will be a scuff lap under caution)

Cars impounded after qualifying

1:15 p.m. | Charger Qualifying

5 laps each group, groups of 4 (First lap will be a scuff lap under caution)

1:45 p.m. | Vintage Main Event (20 laps)

2 p.m. | Mini Stock Main Event (30 laps)

2:30 p.m. | Charger Main Event (40 laps)

3:15 p.m. | Modified Main Event (50 laps)

4:15 p.m. | Late Model Main Event (125 laps)

Story courtesy of Hunter Thomas/TheFourthTurn.com