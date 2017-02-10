MBPD offers tips to help prevent car break-ins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Vehicle break-ins continue to be an issue across the Grand Strand, and now the Myrtle Beach Police Department is giving the public a list of precautions to take to keep from becoming victims.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, it takes a thief less than a minute to break into a car and steal a person’s valuables.

Below are a number of ways to try and prevent that from happening:

Keep cars visible

Keep windows and sunroofs closed, and doors locked

Hide all valuables and accessories

Do not put spare keys in such places as above the visor, in the center console or under the floor mat

Place items in the trunk before getting to the parking lot

Find another spot to park if suspicious activity is observed.

In recent weeks, residents in Carolina Forest became concerned after a rash of vehicle break-ins began plaguing the community.

Additionally, back in December, officials with the Horry County Police Department announced a plan to reduce the number of car break-ins by 20 percent.

