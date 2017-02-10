MBPD offers tips to help prevent car break-ins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD offers tips to help prevent car break-ins

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Vehicle break-ins continue to be an issue across the Grand Strand, and now the Myrtle Beach Police Department is giving the public a list of precautions to take to keep from becoming victims.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, it takes a thief less than a minute to break into a car and steal a person’s valuables.

Below are a number of ways to try and prevent that from happening:

  • Keep cars visible
  • Keep windows and sunroofs closed, and doors locked
  • Hide all valuables and accessories
  • Do not put spare keys in such places as above the visor, in the center console or under the floor mat
  • Place items in the trunk before getting to the parking lot
  • Find another spot to park if suspicious activity is observed.

In recent weeks, residents in Carolina Forest became concerned after a rash of vehicle break-ins began plaguing the community.

Additionally, back in December, officials with the Horry County Police Department announced a plan to reduce the number of car break-ins by 20 percent.

