Valentine's ball to benefit local man who suffered stroke

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Valentine’s Day event this weekend will both give couples a chance to do something fun and benefit a fixture of the local community.

On Saturday, a Valentine’s ball benefiting Wayne Evans will take place at the Dunes Club, located at 9000 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, from 6 to 11 p.m.

According to his brother, Joseph Evans, the 41-year-old Wayne Evans suffered a stroke on Dec. 16.

“He was in phenomenal shape, exercising well, he didn’t have a lot of other medical conditions going on,” Joseph Evans said.

He added Wayne Evans received a “very hopeful” prognosis and is currently going through outpatient therapy.

“Of course, it was a massive stroke, so he’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Joseph Evans said.

He described his brother, Wayne, as always willing to help others in the community, no matter what time of year. That included adopting a needy family at Christmas or spearheading charitable events to benefit the American Heart Association, those with diabetes or people suffering from autism, to name a few.

"He's helped out big time, so now we are trying to get it together to help him out," Joseph Evans said.

