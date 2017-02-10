Valentine's ball to benefit local man who suffered stroke

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Aquarius IV Family Motel, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby. The Aquarius is located at 301 12th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. At this time, there is no other information available on the incident. WMBF News is working to get more information. Tune into WMBF News TODAY beginning at 5 a.m. for updates from overnight.More >>
A jet ski accident sent two people to an area hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car on Dunbar Road in Georgetown County Sunday at noon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Arrest warrants for the man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month state that DNA recovered at the crime scene and in the suspect's car link him to the crimes. Electronic surveillance, phone and Facebook records, and witnesses also connected him to the case.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.
A body was found Sunday morning after authorities received information that led investigators to a remote area near McColl, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday. "The body was recovered in an area off New Bridge Road," according to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon.