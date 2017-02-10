Restaurant Scorecard: Know the score before taking your Valentine out

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Many have plans to dine out this Valentine's Day weekend, and they will want to know what restaurants are safe.

Here is a look at restaurants inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control visited for a routine inspection:

Eggs Up Grill at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach earned a score of 98. Inspectors observed wet wiping cloths that were not stored in sanitizer water. There was also a knife used on the cookline that was stored in a sanitizer bucket.

El Cerro Mexican Bar and Grill on Beaver Run Road in Surfside Beach earned an A. However, the inspector cited the restaurant after observing that an employee did not wash their hands before touching the tongs to handle raw beef. The violation was corrected during the inspection.

Also, raw chicken was observed stored over ready-to eat pork and shelled eggs in the reach-in cooler, and single service to-go boxes were stored on the floor in the storage room. All were corrected during the inspection. The restaurant earned an overall score of 88.

The Landshark Bar and Grill, located on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, was cited for minor violations. Condensation from the pipes of the walk-in cooler was dripping onto uncovered and exposed foods. The inspector also noted areas of the kitchen floor needed repair, or grout.

Landshark earned an A, with an overall score of 94.

T-Bonz at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach was cited for a few violations. Health inspectors said the water for the restaurant's hand sink was turned off at the source. Additionally, the cold temperatures were wrong for certain foods.

Overall, the restaurant earned A after receiving an overall score of 88.

