HCSO: Scammer posing as sheriff's office, demanding money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam in which the person or persons responsible are pretending to be the department.

According to information from Sgt. Timothy Tyner, the perpetrators are using the HCSO’s (843) 915-5450 phone number.

Individuals said they received a call from someone saying they are with the HCSO and demanding money, threatening to have the people arrested if they did not pay.

“Scammers are using a ‘spoof application’ that will show the sheriff’s office’s phone number on the caller ID,” Tyner said. “The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will never call and demand money for any reason.”

Tyner said, unfortunately, this is not the first time these types of scams have happened and that's why it is so important to recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of others.

"Obviously it's fraud," Tyner said. "When they're taking somebody's money - so financial card transaction fraud - it depends on how it goes down, and unfortunately most of the time these people are not even in our jurisdiction, and most of the time they're not even in the United States."

The HCSO is asking that anyone who receives such a call to hang up and dial the office’s phone number directly.

