Judge decides Myrtle Beach businessman will go to trial for 2015 shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge decided that a Myrtle Beach businessman will go to trial for attempted murder for shooting another man in November 2015 on Main Street.

Shai David was in court this week for a “stand your ground” hearing to determine if he was justified in shooting Jack Rabon in a parking lot in the Five Points area of Myrtle Beach.

The hearing was to determine if David shot Rabon in self-defense as Rabon was attacking him. Rabon was later charged with assault and battery for the incident.

At the end of the two-day hearing, the judge decided that case will go to trial.

BREAKING: Judge decides CASE WILL GO TO TRIAL in State vs. Shai David @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/1caNLMa90f — Sage Speaks (@sagespeaksnews) February 10, 2017

David is charged with attempted murder and with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court records.

Prosecutor Martin Spratlin explains what "stand you ground" means in terms of self defense.

"It is just a law that was passed by the South Carolina legislature and many other states, which allows a person to use force in their home, their car, their automobile, or anywhere they have a right to be," Spratlin said. "(The law states) that you do not have to retreat as long as you are somewhere you have a right to be."

The trial date has not been set yet, but the defendant may still use the "stand your ground" claim as his defense.

Related Story:

Victim charged weeks after shooting incident in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.